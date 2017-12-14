FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-ICA Gruppen sees capital expenditure of 3.5 bln SEK in 2018
Sections
Featured
After Alabama upset, Democrats see new prospects in South
Politics
After Alabama upset, Democrats see new prospects in South
Big office building owners seek 'co-working' partners
Exclusive
Business
Big office building owners seek 'co-working' partners
Bitcoin fever exposes crypto-market frailties
Future of Money
Bitcoin fever exposes crypto-market frailties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 14, 2017 / 7:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-ICA Gruppen sees capital expenditure of 3.5 bln SEK in 2018

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, background)

Dec 14 (Reuters) - ICA Gruppen, the owner of Sweden’s biggest grocery retailer, will boost capital expenditure next year to 3.5 billion crowns ($416 million) with IT and continued digitalisation a key area, it said on Thursday.

* Investments in 2017 would total around 3 bln SEK, slightly lower than guided earlier, the firm said in a statement ahead of a capital markets day in Stockholm

* It said online sales at grocery store operator ICA Sweden, which accounts for nearly three quarters of ICA Gruppen’s turnover and half of the Swedish grocery market, amount to more than 1 bln SEK so far in 2017

* In the first nine months of 2017, ICA Sweden’s turnover was 56.5 bln SEK. At the end of Q3 around 200 of the 1,287 ICA Sweden stores offered e-commerce

* Overall online grocery sales growth in Sweden was 17 pct in the first 9 months of 2017 and 30 pct in 2016, albeit from low levels.

* Around 2 pct of grocery sales take place online, far below categories such as electronics and books, as well as around 6-7 pct in Britain, according to HUI Research

* ICA Gruppen said it would open warehouses dedicated purely to e-commerce in major metropolitan areas, starting with a manual warehouse in Stockholm that it will operate itself, but did not say when

* A Swedish grocery trade magazine reported last month, citing sources, that ICA Gruppen was nearing a deal with biggest British online grocery retailer Ocado for its highly automated warehouse solution, sending Ocado shares up

* ICA Gruppen also owns grocery chain Rimi, a pharmacy chain, real estate, a bank and a home textiles chain

* It said it would open new stores in 2018 at roughly the same pace as in 2017, with 6-8 new Rimi stores in the Baltics, 9-13 new Apotek Hjärtat pharmacies and 10-14 new ICA Sweden stores

* It said in a separate statement its strategic priorities for 2018 included focus on automation and delivery offerings ($1 = 8.4119 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.