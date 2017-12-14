UPDATE 1-ICA Gruppen sees capital expenditure of 3.5 bln SEK in 2018

(Adds detail, background)

Dec 14 (Reuters) - ICA Gruppen, the owner of Sweden’s biggest grocery retailer, will boost capital expenditure next year to 3.5 billion crowns ($416 million) with IT and continued digitalisation a key area, it said on Thursday.

* Investments in 2017 would total around 3 bln SEK, slightly lower than guided earlier, the firm said in a statement ahead of a capital markets day in Stockholm

* It said online sales at grocery store operator ICA Sweden, which accounts for nearly three quarters of ICA Gruppen’s turnover and half of the Swedish grocery market, amount to more than 1 bln SEK so far in 2017

* In the first nine months of 2017, ICA Sweden’s turnover was 56.5 bln SEK. At the end of Q3 around 200 of the 1,287 ICA Sweden stores offered e-commerce

* Overall online grocery sales growth in Sweden was 17 pct in the first 9 months of 2017 and 30 pct in 2016, albeit from low levels.

* Around 2 pct of grocery sales take place online, far below categories such as electronics and books, as well as around 6-7 pct in Britain, according to HUI Research

* ICA Gruppen said it would open warehouses dedicated purely to e-commerce in major metropolitan areas, starting with a manual warehouse in Stockholm that it will operate itself, but did not say when

* A Swedish grocery trade magazine reported last month, citing sources, that ICA Gruppen was nearing a deal with biggest British online grocery retailer Ocado for its highly automated warehouse solution, sending Ocado shares up

* ICA Gruppen also owns grocery chain Rimi, a pharmacy chain, real estate, a bank and a home textiles chain

* It said it would open new stores in 2018 at roughly the same pace as in 2017, with 6-8 new Rimi stores in the Baltics, 9-13 new Apotek Hjärtat pharmacies and 10-14 new ICA Sweden stores

* It said in a separate statement its strategic priorities for 2018 included focus on automation and delivery offerings ($1 = 8.4119 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Gwladys Fouche)