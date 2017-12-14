UPDATE 2-Sweden to play catch up with food retail's online shift -ICA Gruppen CEO

(Adds CEO comment)

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Up to a tenth of food shopping in Sweden will probably have moved online in 3-5 years’ time, from 2 percent currently, the head of Sweden’s biggest food retailer ICA Gruppen said on Thursday.

* As it adapts to a rapidly changing market, the owner of retailer ICA Sweden will boost investments next year to 3.5 bln SEK ($416 mln) from 3.0 bln this year, with IT and digitalisation a key area, it said ahead of a capital markets day in Stockholm

* Sweden’s online food sales growth was 17 pct in the first 9 months of 2017 and 30 pct 2016, albeit from low levels

* “We started a bit later and therefore are not yet at levels seen in many other European countries such as Britain,” CEO Per Stromberg told Reuters. “We think around 5-10 percent is reasonable if you look 3-5 years ahead.”

* Stromberg said online sales at ICA Sweden, which accounts for nearly three-quarters of ICA Gruppen sales and is Sweden’s biggest food retailer, are up some 50 pct to above 1 bln SEK in 2017

* In the first nine months of 2017, ICA Sweden’s turnover was 56.5 bln SEK. Around 200 of 1,287 stores offer e-commerce

* Online sale make up 2 pct of the total Swedish food retail market, far below categories such as electronics and books and much lower than 6-7 pct in Britain, according to HUI Research

* ICA Gruppen said it would open warehouses dedicated to e-commerce, starting with a manual warehouse in Stockholm that it will operate itself, but did not say when

* CEO Stromberg told Reuters he expects the online roll-out to accelerate with the new warehouses. Many stores currently have not enough space and staff capacity to launch online

“It will be easier for stores to join the trend when they can buy the service (from ICA Gruppen centrally),” he said

* Food retailers will also face margin squeezes as comparing prices will be easier when shopping moves online

* “Price transparency usually leads to a certain price pressure,” Stromberg said. “Our industry is very low-margin to begin with so it becomes more important than in other e-commerce to be able to charge for the service. Picking and delivery costs must be reflected on price one way or the other.”

* A Swedish magazine reported last month, citing sources, that ICA Gruppen was nearing a deal with biggest British online grocery retailer Ocado for its highly automated warehouse solution, sending Ocado shares up

* “That was just a rumour,” CEO Stromberg said on Thursday, adding that the automation of grocery warehouses was however a natural development longer-term