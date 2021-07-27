Investment platform iCapital valued at $4 bln after Temasek-led funding

July 27 (Reuters) - Investment platform iCapital Network said on Tuesday it had raised $440 million in a funding round led by Singapore’s Temasek, bringing the company’s valuation to nearly $4 billion.

The company, founded in 2013, allows fund managers access to new sources of capital and helps wealth advisers invest client money in private equity and other alternative investments.

Since last year, U.S-based iCapital has grown platform assets to more than $80 billion from $46 billion, doubled its headcount and made five acquisitions.

The latest round also saw participation from first-time investors such as Owl Rock, MSD Partners, Noah Holdings and Golub Capital.

Existing investors, including Blackstone Inc, Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley, also committed additional capital.