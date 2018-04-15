FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 15, 2018 / 5:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

ICBC lead arranger to finance Dubai's solar power project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 15 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has been mandated as lead arranger for a $1.5 billion senior loan to finance the construction of a Dubai thermo-solar power project, ACWA Power, one of the companies involved in the project said.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) in September awarded the contract to build the 700-megawatt (MW) project in Dubai costing $3.87 billion to ACWA Power and China’s Shanghai Electric.

The world’s largest thermo-solar power plant is part of Dubai’s move to adopt clean energy and build a green economy. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar, editing by David Evans)

