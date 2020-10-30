China's ICBC posts 4.7% third-quarter profit fall

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , the world’s biggest-listed lender by assets, reported a 4.7% fall in third-quarter net profit on Friday.

Net profit for the state-owned lender was 79.89 billion yuan ($11.94 billion) for the three months through September, against 83.78 billion yuan in the same period last year, according to the bank’s filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. ($1 = 6.689 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Zhang Yan and Cheng Leng in Beijing, Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Himani Sarkar and David Goodman )