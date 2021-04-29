China's ICBC, world's biggest bank, posts 1.5% Q1 net profit rise

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 29 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) said net profit rose 1.5% in the first quarter as China’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated, stoking demand for credit in the world’s second-biggest economy.

Net profit at the world’s biggest commercial lender by assets rose to 85.7 billion yuan ($13.25 billion) in the three months through March 31 from 84.5 billion yuan a year ago, the bank said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.