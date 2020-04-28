Chinese bank ICBC posts 3% profit rise despite pandemic

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 28 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC), , the world’s biggest commercial lender by assets, said net profit grew 3.04% in the first quarter despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Profit rose to 84.49 billion yuan ($11.94 billion) in the three months through March from 82.01 billion a year earlier, the bank said in a filing on Tuesday.