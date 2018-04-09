FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 9, 2018 / 8:11 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

War crimes prosecutor seeks jurisdiction over Rohingya deportations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 9 (Reuters) - The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has asked it to rule on whether it had jurisdiction over the deportations of Rohingya people from Myanmar to Bangladesh, a possible war crime, according to a filing published on Monday.

Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in the filing that doubt over jurisidiction arises because Bangladesh is a member of the court but Myanmar is not.

Bensouda argued that, given the cross-border nature of the crime of deportation, a ruling in favour of ICC jurisdiction would be in line with established principles of criminal law. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Andrew Roche)

