Advent wins auction for Italian chemicals firm ICE - sources

LONDON/FRANKFURT, June 5 (Reuters) - Private equity fund Advent has entered exclusive talks to buy Italian chemicals firm Industria Chimica Emiliana (ICE), two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Advent has won the auction, which drew interest from several heavyweight buyout funds including Bain Capital, the sources said.

The deal values ICE at about 600 million euros ($676.92 million), one of the sources said.

ICE and Advent were not immediately available for comment.