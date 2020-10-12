ICE says to launch ADNOC's Murban futures in Q1/2021

DUBAI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc. said on Monday it plans to launch ICE Futures Abu Dhabi (IFAD) and trading in Murban futures contracts late in the first quarter of 2021.

Last year, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said its flagship Murban crude would be traded on a new local exchange, IFAD, which will be co-owned by Abu Dhabi, several oil majors and ICE, which is also home to Brent trading. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal)