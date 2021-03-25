Intercontinental Exchange approves 24 members ahead of ICE Futures Abu Dhabi launch

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - The Intercontinental Exchange has approved 24 exchange members, of which 18 will be clearing members for ICE’s new exchange in Abu Dhabi.

ICE plans to launch the new exchange, IFAD, alongside 18 related cash settled derivatives on March 29. The key new derivatives are the Murban futures linked to the Emirati crude oil grade.

The exchange includes major global banks such as Citibank, ABN Amro and BNP Paribas.

Full list here: here