NYSE-owner ICE profit rises 8.6 pct

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc, owner of the New York Stock Exchange, posted an 8.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by growth in its transaction and clearing business.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $455 million, or 78 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $419 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue, excluding transaction-based expenses, rose 5.6 percent to $1.25 billion. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)