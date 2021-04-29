NYSE-owner ICE's first-quarter profit drops

April 28 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange, owner of the New York Stock Exchange, reported a marginal drop in first-quarter profit on Thursday, as higher spending on compensation and benefits outweighed gains from a boost in trading volumes sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net income attributable to the company was down 0.6% at $646 million, or $1.14 per share, for the three months ended March 31, from $650 million, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.