FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ice Group postpones Oslo IPO
Sections
Featured
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
U.S.
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 26, 2017 / 7:03 AM / 24 days ago

Ice Group postpones Oslo IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Telecoms firm Ice Group said in a statement:

* Says near-term Oslo Bourse listing plans postponed

* Evaluating optimal timing and structure of a future listing of its shares, given the company’s various projects and commitments and the potential value creation for its stakeholders

* Subsidiary Ice Group Scandinavia Holdings AS contemplating to issue NOK 1.4 billion ($179.18 million) new senior secured bond with maturity in October 2021

* DNB Markets and Pareto Securities appointed joint arrangers of the new contemplated bond issue

* In addition to Norway, the group has operations in Brazil, Indonesia, Philippines, Sweden and Denmark. ($1 = 7.8135 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Joachim Dagenborg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.