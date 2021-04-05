Jakob Chychrun's hat trick lifts Coyotes past Ducks

EditorsNote: Added a missing hyphen

Slideshow ( 38 images )

Jakob Chychrun delivered a hat trick, getting the game-tying score with less than five minutes remaining in regulation and the game-winner in overtime, as the Arizona Coyotes rallied for a 3-2 victory Sunday over the host Anaheim Ducks.

Chychrun’s game-winner, from the top of the right circle, came with 3:13 remaining in the extra period as Arizona strengthened its hold on fourth place in the West Division. Adin Hill had 18 saves for the Coyotes.

Sam Carrick and Derek Grant each scored first-period goals for Anaheim, but the Ducks were unable to hold off the Coyotes late.

Rookie Trevor Zegras had the primary assist on both Anaheim goals, while goaltender John Gibson returned from an upper-body injury to make 28 saves.

The Coyotes won two games in three days at Anaheim, moving into the division’s final playoff spot after Friday’s victory.

Carrick, who was called up from the AHL’s San Diego Gulls before the game and was making his season debut, scored past Hill at 8:31 of the opening period to give the Ducks a 1-0 lead.

The Coyotes needed just 27 seconds to tie it as Chychrun carried the puck across the blue line and ripped a shot from the right faceoff circle that rebounded off the left post and into the net.

With just over five minutes remaining in the first period, Grant gave the Ducks the lead again at 2-1, with his fourth of the season, tipping a blast from Zegras past Hill.

Chychrun’s second of the game came with 4:51 remaining to tie it 2-2. Chychrun took a pass from Nick Schmaltz and scored from the edge of the left circle over the glove of Gibson.

His game-winner, and 12th of the season, came off a pass from Clayton Keller, who had just missed a penalty shot that could have given the Coyotes the victory. Arizona won the season series between the teams with a 6-1-1 mark.

While Gibson returned for Anaheim, forwards Ryan Getzlaf, Rickard Rakell and Troy Terry all were out with upper-body injuries.

--Field Level Media