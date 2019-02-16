Halak records 30 saves as Bruins shut out Ducks

Noel Acciari scored a goal less than six minutes after the opening faceoff and the visiting Boston Bruins went on to a 3-0 victory Friday over the Anaheim Ducks to extend their points streak to nine consecutive games.

Feb 15, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Anaheim Ducks left wing Max Jones (49) is pursued by Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) in the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Boston goaltender Jaroslav Halak made 30 saves in his fourth shutout of the season as the Bruins got their five-game road trip off to a positive start. The Bruins have won four consecutive games and six of their last seven.

Ducks goaltender Kevin Boyle made 26 saves in his second career start. He started in goal for the first time Wednesday and earned the shutout in a 1-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks.

Jake DeBrusk scored a power play goal in the second period and former Duck Chris Wagner added an empty-net goal with less than two minutes remaining as the Bruins improved to 2-0 without leading goal scorer David Pastrnak.

Second on the team with 66 points, Pastrnak is expected to miss at least two weeks after undergoing a procedure on his thumb following an off-ice injury.

It was a key victory for the Bruins, who will play two more games in California followed by one in Las Vegas and another at St. Louis against the red-hot Blues before returning home Feb. 26. The road victory was just the 12th of the season for Boston, which has done most of its damage at home with a 21-7-3 record in its own building.

The Ducks dropped to 1-1 under head coach Bob Murray, who also serves as the team vice president and general manager. Murray fired head coach Randy Carlyle last weekend after a streak where the Ducks lost 19 of 21 games.

Acciari scored his second goal of the season when he tipped a long blast from Brandon Carlo off the shaft of his stick. It was the first goal Boyle gave up as a starter and the third goal he has allowed in three appearances.

DeBrusk made it 2-0 at 5:07 of the second period when he cleaned up a loose puck off the Ducks’ goal line. David Krejci drew Boyle away from the goal and poked the puck toward net before DeBrusk tapped it in for his 16th goal of the season.

Wagner scored his seventh goal of the season with 1:31 remaining on the clock.

—Field Level Media