Hurricanes snap Ducks' 5-game win streak

Brett Pesce and Justin Williams scored third-period goals one minute apart as the visiting Carolina Hurricanes ended the Anaheim Ducks’ season-best, five-game winning streak with a 4-1 victory Friday.

Sebastian Aho scored a late empty-net goal for Carolina, which became the first team in six games to score a third-period goal against the Ducks. Anaheim had outscored opponents 9-0 in the closing period of its previous five games, all wins.

The Hurricanes put an end to their three-game losing streak (0-2-1). They wound up 1-2-0 on a three-game trip to California, where they also faced the Los Angeles Kings and the San Jose Sharks.

The Hurricanes arrived in Anaheim struggling for offense. They not only lost to the Kings and Sharks by a combined 7-1 score, but they had just five goals in their past five games without leading scorer Micheal Ferland, who is out due to a concussion.

The Ducks entered having also won seven of their past eight games, while earning points in nine of their past 10, a run that included a victory at Washington when they trailed 5-1. However, there was no rally this time as the Hurricanes held Anaheim to four shots on goal in the final period.

Early on, it looked as if the Ducks would be off and running. Jakob Silfverberg gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead with a goal at 11:47 of the first period, his seventh of the season. Silfverberg earned his 100th career goal when he redirected a shot from Jake Dotchin into the Hurricanes’ net.

Silfverberg nearly scored moments earlier, but his shot on a breakaway clanked off the right post. The puck then found its way to Dotchin, who shot from near the blue line.

The Hurricanes tied the score 1-1 early in the second period on a goal from Clark Bishop, the first of his career. Bishop took the puck directly at Ducks goalie John Gibson, pushing the puck into the net while crashing into Gibson and dislodging the goal.

After a replay, the goal was allowed to stand as referees determined that Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm caused Gibson to lose his balance and crash into the goal.

Pesce scored at 1:56 of the third period when he connected on a bouncing puck, putting the shot past Gibson for his third of the season. Williams scored his fifth of the season at 2:57 of the third period when he was out in front of the goal after the puck rolled up and off the back of Gibson following a shot by Bishop.

The Hurricanes outshot the Ducks 36-19 in the game. Gibson made 32 saves while Carolina goalie Petr Mrazek stopped 18 shots.

