2nd-period breakaways boost Ducks past Jackets

Goals by Andrew Cogliano and Josh Manson just 87 seconds apart midway through the second period sent the Anaheim Ducks off and running to a 4-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night in Anaheim, Calif.

With the score tied at 1-1 and the Ducks short-handed, Cogliano electrified the Honda Center crowd at the 11:17 mark of the middle frame by first stripping the puck from Columbus forward Artemi Panarin just inside the Blue Jackets blue line and then converting the ensuing breakaway.

Manson also scored on a breakaway at 12:44 of the second period. The big defenseman, who was in the sin bin when Cogliano scored, stepped out of the box and received a long pass from Francois Beauchemin before tucking a backhander between the legs of Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

Goalie John Gibson made 34 saves for the Ducks, who snapped a modest two-game slide despite being without captain Ryan Getzlaf due to illness.

Sonny Milano put the Blue Jackets on the board first at the 13:28 mark of the opening period. After Gibson coughed up a big rebound off a long point shot, Oliver Bjorkstrand had the presence of mind to kick the puck to Milano as he headed to the net, and the left winger buried the opportunity.

Anaheim’s Rickard Rakell drew the hosts even just 38 seconds later. Bobrovsky poorly handled Cam Fowler’s sharp-angled shot, and the puck bounded to the slot, where Rakell was on the spot to chip it over the sprawling netminder for his team-high 26th goal of the season.

The Ducks were on top 3-1 after two periods, and the clubs traded late goals in the third. Cam Fowler tallied for the Ducks with 3:55 remaining as part of a two-point night to make it 4-1, and Zach Werenski rounded out the scoring for Columbus with 2:17 left. His 12th goal of the season ties the franchise record for goals in a season by a defenseman.

Bobrovsky stopped 31 shots for the Blue Jackets, who have lost their first two outings in a three-game trip through California.

Anaheim dressed newcomer Chris Kelly, the veteran forward who signed with the team after serving as captain for Canada’s bronze-medal winning squad at the Olympic Winter Games.

