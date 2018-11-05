Fowler's OT goal leads Ducks past Blue Jackets

Cam Fowler scored a hat trick including the game-winning goal in overtime as the Anaheim Ducks snapped their seven-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday night.

Fowler fired in the game-winner from his knees at the bottom of the right circle just 36 seconds into overtime after Adam Henrique drove toward the net and the puck rolled to the Ducks’ defenseman. It was just the third hat trick by an Anaheim defenseman in team history.

John Gibson stopped 24 shots for the Ducks. It was Anaheim’s first win since Oct. 17, when the Ducks defeated the New York Islanders, 4-1. The seven-game losing streak was just one off the team record set in October 1996.

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored two goals and Seth Jones had two assists for Columbus, which lost for the third time in four games. It was the second career multi-goal of Dubois’ career.

Joonas Korpisalo finished with 27 saves for the Blue Jackets, losing for the first time in five starts this season.

Dubois, who had just finished serving his third penalty of the game, gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at the 3:33 mark of the second period when he beat Gibson five-hole with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle for his fifth goal of the season.

Anaheim tied it six minutes later on Fowler’s first goal of the season. Rickard Rakell lost control of the puck on a drive to the front of the net and it went right to Fowler who tapped it into the left side of the net.

Fowler then gave the Ducks a 2-1 lead just before the end of the period when he fired a wrist shot from the top of the slot that clanged in off the top of the right post past a screened Korpisalo.

Columbus wasn’t able to pull Korpisalo until 58 seconds remained as Anaheim kept the puck in the Blue Jackets’ zone. But Dubois still managed to tie it with 31.3 seconds remaining when he backhanded in a rebound of Jones’ shot.

Columbus failed to convert on any of its six power play chances, extending its streak to 20 consecutive power plays without a goal, while also surrendering three shorthanded goals during that span.

—Field Level Media