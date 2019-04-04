Ducks win as playoff-bound Flames rest regulars

EditorsNote: Minor edits throughout

Ryan Miller had 25 saves and the Anaheim Ducks continued their home dominance of the Calgary Flames with a 3-1 victory on Wednesday night.

It was the 378th career victory for Miller, increasing his record for most by a U.S. born goaltender in NHL history. The Ducks improved 39-9-6 all time against the Flames in games played at Anaheim.

Ryan Getzlaf, Sam Steel and Max Jones scored goals for Anaheim which leapfrogged idol Edmonton into sixth place in the Pacific Division with the win. Carter Rowney added two assists for the Ducks, who improved to 4-1-1 in their last six games.

Derek Ryan scored the only goal for Calgary, which had a three-game winning streak snapped. David Rittich finished with 29 saves for the Flames.

The Flames, who already clinched the Pacific Division and the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for the Stanley Cup playoffs, rested their top four defensemen — Mark Giordano, T.J. Brodie, Travis Hamonic and Noah Hanifin — for the second straight game, as well as regulars Sean Monahan, Elias Lindholm and Sam Bennett.

Anaheim jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first seven minutes on goals by Steel, on a one-timer from the slot that went under Rittich’s glove, and Jones, who skated around the net and then stopped and turned at the bottom of the left circle where he fired a shot into the near top corner.

Ryan cut it to 2-1 at 8:28 of the opening period with his 13th goal of the season, taking a pass from Johnny Gaudreau in the slot on a 3-on-2 break and then beating Miller with a backhand shot.

Getzlaf extended the Anaheim lead to 3-1 early in the second period with his 14th goal of the season, firing a wrist shot from the top of the right circle through Rittich’s pads.

Rittich was pulled for an extra attacker with 1:45 remaining but the Flames managed just a Rasmus Andersson slap shot on net that Miller easily saved.

