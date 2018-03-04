Silfverberg, Perry score twice as Ducks rout Blackhawks

Jakob Silfverberg and Corey Perry each scored twice and goalie John Gibson made 37 saves as the Anaheim Ducks scored the first four goals and cruised to a 6-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks in NHL action Sunday afternoon at Honda Center in Anaheim.

Rickard Rakell and Marcus Pettersson — with the first goal of his NHL career — also scored for the Ducks, who are on a roll with a 6-1-1 mark in their last eight games.

Rakell opened the scoring with a power-play goal just 2:23 into the affair, an early sign it was going to be yet another long game for the struggling Blackhawks. Rakell set up along the boards and sent the puck deep in the zone to Ryan Getzlaf before going to the net for the return feed and quickly fired a one-timer that beat Chicago goalie Anton Forsberg.

Perry made it 2-0 at the 6:14 mark with an even-strength marker. He gained the puck along the boards, drove to the front of the net and spun to avoid the check before firing the puck into the net.

Pettersson, a defenseman selected in the second round of the 2014 draft, made his eighth NHL game a memorable one at the 2:09 mark of the second period when his long, high point shot found the twine.

Silfverberg made it a 4-0 lead with his first of the day coming 6:39 into the middle frame. Andrew Cogliano claimed the puck deep in the zone while forechecking and threw it to the high slot where Silfverberg grabbed it and ripped home a shot.

After the Blackhawks put a couple of goals on the board, Silfverberg — who went into the game with just one goal in 14 games — added his second of the contest seven minutes into the third period, and Perry rounded out his team’s scoring at 14:41.

Ryan Getzlaf collected three assists while Cogliano and Derek Grant had two-point games for Anaheim.

Tomas Jurco scored with five minutes left in the second period to put the Blackhawks on the board, while Nick Schmaltz scored a pair of third-period goals to give him 20 on the season.

Forsberg surrendered four goals on 21 shots before giving way to Jean-Francois Berube in the Chicago net. Berube made eight saves in his relief appearance for a Blackhawks team with just four wins in 16 outings.

