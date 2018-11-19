Avalanche beat OT buzzer and Ducks

Gabriel Landeskog scored the tying goal in the third period, and Mikko Rantanen delivered the game-winner with 1.3 seconds remaining in overtime Sunday to give the visiting Colorado Avalanche a 4-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

The Avalanche had a three-on-two advantage over the final 15 seconds after the Ducks’ Pontus Aberg was called for slashing. Rantanen’s slap shot from the slot got past Ducks goalie Ryan Miller just before a shootout was needed.

The Ducks stayed competitive all game despite playing four rookie defensemen for the first time since 1994-95. Andy Welinski, Marcus Pettersson, Josh Mahura and Jacob Larsson all saw action. Mahura was making his NHL debut.

In a matchup of one of the highest-scoring teams in the league against one of the lowest-scoring, it was the low-scoring Ducks who struck first.

Brandon Montour put a wraparound goal past Colorado goalie Philipp Grubauer 4:45 into the game. It was just the fourth time in the Ducks’ past 16 games that they scored first.

It was Montour’s second goal of the season and first since the season opener at San Jose. The Ducks entered with an average of 2.05 goals per game, 30th in the 31-team NHL.

The Avalanche, who entered second in the NHL with 3.53 goals per game, tied the game 1-1 at 2:17 of the second period when Sven Andrighetto scored to the short side against Miller.

The Ducks wasted little time to make an emphatic response, regaining the lead with a pair of goals 1:11 apart.

Ryan Getzlaf scored on the power play at 3:23 of the second period with a blistering slap shot from out front that Grubauer struggled to see because of traffic. It was Getzlaf’s fifth goal of the season.

Ondrej Kase gave the Ducks a 3-1 lead at 4:34 of the second period when he redirected a Montour centering pass into the Avalanche goal. It was his first goal of the season.

The Avalanche pulled within 3-2 at 18:05 of the second period when Nathan MacKinnon took a rebound and put a shot past Miller. Landeskog tied the game at 11:20 of the third period with his 14th goal of the season.

MacKinnon and Rantanen each had a goal and two assists for the Avalanche, as did Montour for the Ducks. Miller made 38 saves while Grubauer stopped 30 shots.

