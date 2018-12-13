Kase nets hat trick, Ducks rally to top Stars

EditorsNote: rewords fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth grafs

Ondrej Kase recorded his first career hat trick and Brandon Montour added the go-ahead goal with eight minutes remaining as the Anaheim Ducks scored four times in the third period to rally for a 6-3 victory over the visiting Dallas Stars.

Kase’s third goal and Montour’s game-winner came 1:21 apart in the third period as the Ducks relentlessly attacked the Stars goal for their seventh win in the past eight games. Jakob Silfverberg added a quick insurance goal, and Hampus Lindholm sealed the win with an empty-netter as the Ducks matched their season high for goals in a game.

Miro Heiskanen and Blake Comeau scored in a 2:06 span in the second period for the Stars, who lost for just the second time in their last six games. Alexander Radulov also scored in the second period for the Stars, who still won the season series against the Ducks 2-1.

The Ducks’ Ryan Getzlaf recorded his 900th career point on a second-period goal from Kase. The last NHL player to record his 900th point was the Stars’ Jason Spezza in November. Getzlaf added another assist in the third period.

The Stars were outplayed in the opening period by the Ducks, who took a 1-0 lead on Kase’s first goal 6:38 into the game and outshot Dallas 15-5. However, the Stars rebounded quickly to take a 3-1 lead in the second period and were 11 minutes away from a victory when the Ducks went on the attack.

Kase’s second goal cut the Ducks’ deficit to 3-2 with 3:30 left in the second period. He added his third goal and eighth of the season at 10:45 of the third period to tie the game 3-3.

Montour then delivered his fifth goal of the season at 12:06, beating Stars goalie Ben Bishop, who was well out of position, leaving Montour a wide-open net on the right side. Montour also added three assists, all in the final period.

Silfverberg’s goal at 13:44 of the third period came on a deflection off his skate. The goal was confirmed via replay, giving Silfverberg his fourth goal in four games and his ninth of the season.

The Ducks tacked on a final goal with 31 seconds remaining when Lindholm scored from long range into an empty net. It was Lindholm’s fourth of the season.

The Ducks, who had been struggling for offense heading into December, have now scored 22 goals in their past five games as they improved to 6-1-2 in their past nine home games.

The Stars fell to 9-2-1 against Pacific Division teams.

The Ducks went 3-1 on their just-completed four-game homestand. They will open a season-high, six-game road trip Saturday at Columbus and with a four-day break for Christmas.

The Stars are back at it Thursday night against the Sharks in San Jose.

—Field Level Media