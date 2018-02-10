Gibson's return lifts Ducks past Oilers

Hampus Lindholm collected a goal and an assist and goalie John Gibson returned from injury by making 30 saves as the Anaheim Ducks beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 Friday night at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Gibson returned after missing the last four games due to a lower-body injury, a stretch in which the Ducks posted a 1-2-1 record.

Lindholm opened the scoring before the three-minute mark when he intercepted Connor McDavid’s clearing attempt and unloaded a shot from the top of the left circle. The puck banked off Andrej Sekera and bounded past Oilers goalie Cam Talbot.

Corey Perry doubled the lead late in the second period. Kris Russell’s giveaway at his own blue line was picked off by Ryan Getzlaf, and he fed Perry for the golden chance that Perry converted for his third goal and seventh point in a four-game run.

Anton Slepyshev put the Oilers on the board 68 seconds later by nabbing a loose puck after Anaheim’s Francois Beauchemin failed to corral the puck at the blue line and converting the breakaway.

However, Ryan Kesler scored early in the third period to restore the two-goal edge. Kesler was parked at the front of the net and redirected home Lindholm’s pass.

Russell redeemed himself when he scored with five minutes remaining in regulation to again pull the Oilers within a goal -- a marker McDavid assisted on to give him seven goals and 11 points in a five-game scoring streak -- but a furious push couldn’t bring an equalizer.

Talbot stopped 31 shots for the Oilers, who have dropped two straight.

The loss was extra costly for the Oilers on the injury front. Sekera left the game in the first period with an undisclosed injury, and Drake Caggiula was hit in the face by a puck in the second period and didn’t return.

--Field Level Media