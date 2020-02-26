Ducks down Oilers in OT behind Milano's 2-goal debut

Sonny Milano scored two goals in his Anaheim debut, including the winner in overtime Tuesday, and the Ducks ended a four-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the visiting Edmonton Oilers.

February 25, 2020; Anaheim, California, USA; Edmonton Oilers right wing Alex Chiasson (39) controls the puck against Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf (15) and left wing Rickard Rakell (67) during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Milano, who was acquired at Monday’s trade deadline in a deal that sent Devin Shore to the Columbus Blue Jackets, scored the first Ducks’ goal at 5:46 of the opening period. He delivered the deciding power-play tally at 2:05 of overtime off a pass from Adam Henrique.

Henrique also scored a goal for the Ducks, as did Nicolas Deslauriers. John Gibson made 29 saves for Anaheim, which also ended a five-game home losing streak (0-4-1).

Tyler Ennis and Andreas Athanasiou each had a goal and an assist, and Leon Draisaitl added a goal for the Oilers, who are 1-0-1 at the start of a three-game road trip with a key Pacific Division matchup at first-place Vegas coming on Wednesday.

Milano was a one-man show in getting the Ducks on the board for the first time. He forced a turnover deep in the Oilers’ zone, sent the puck toward the goal and poked it into the left side of the net. It was his sixth of the season.

Deslauriers gave the Ducks a 2-0 lead at 13:12 in the opening period. Jacob Larsson delivered a perfect feed from the left corner, and Deslauriers scored from the slot. It was his fourth goal of the season.

The Ducks lost defenseman Hampus Lindholm after he lost his balance and crashed into the boards eight minutes into in the second period. Less than two minutes later, the Oilers scored their first goal of the game, when Connor McDavid fed a pass to Athanasiou, who found Ennis ahead of the pack for his 15th goal of the season.

Draisaitl tied the score 2-2 on the power play at 4:23 of the third period when he fired a shot from the faceoff dot in the right circle off a pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. It was Draisaitl’s 37th goal of the season.

Henrique gave the Ducks a brief 3-2 lead at 12:33 of the third period when he took a pass from Danton Heinen in the slot, made a pair of moves and put the puck past Smith for his 24th of the season. Heinen was acquired in a Monday trade that sent Nick Ritchie to the Boston Bruins.

The Oilers tied it 3-3 less than three minutes later when Athanasiou scored his 11th of the season and first with the Oilers off a pass from Ennis. Athanasiou was acquired at Monday’s trade deadline as part of a three-player deal with the Detroit Red Wings.

—Field Level Media