Ducks deal Kings sixth straight loss

Ryan Kesler’s tip-in at 12:21 of the third period Friday night snapped a tie and led the Anaheim Ducks to a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

It was the third goal this season for Kesler, who got a piece of Francois Beauchemin’s point blast as Anaheim tied its southern California rival with 53 points, just one out of a playoff spot. It was Los Angeles’ sixth consecutive loss.

John Gibson made 23 saves for the Ducks, while Jonathan Quick stopped 29 of 31 shots in his second game in as many nights.

After a contentious meeting on Saturday night which saw the teams engage in three fights during a four-second span early in the first period of Anaheim’s 4-2 win, they mostly left excessive testosterone out of the equation for the rematch.

They were cited for just three minor penalties, including none in the third period, while still playing their usual physical style. The one time things threatened to boil over with 6:02 remaining after a Gibson save, the officials jumped in quickly and got things under control.

The Ducks enjoyed a clear territorial edge in the first period with a 17-5 advantage in shots on goal, but Quick stood tall and kept the game scoreless. Los Angeles got more zone time in the second period and earned a 10-8 edge in shots on net, but couldn’t crack Gibson.

Finally, Anaheim’s Adam Henrique broke the scoring seal just 2:05 into the third period with his 11th goal of the season. Ondrej Kase tried a slapper from the right circle that was blocked before it got to Quick, but Henrique got to the loose puck and barely nudged it over the goal line with Christian Folin draped all over him.

The Kings equalized at 4:48 with Alex Iafallo’s third goal of the season. Gibson made the initial save on Jake Muzzin’s wrister from the left point, but Iafallo was left unmarked at the post and chipped the rebound over Gibson.

