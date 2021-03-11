Adrian Kempe scores two more as Kings defeat Ducks

EditorsNote: tweaks fourth graf

Adrian Kempe continued his goal-scoring onslaught with two more into the back of the net as the visiting Los Angeles Kings got the best of the rival Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Wednesday.

Anze Kopitar, Andreas Athanasiou and Alex Iafallo added goals for the Kings while goaltender Troy Grosenick made 33 saves in his first NHL appearance in more than six years.

Kempe has six goals in his past three games, including becoming the first Los Angeles player to deliver a hat trick against Anaheim in a 6-5 overtime defeat on Monday.

The Kings won for just the second time in their past seven games (2-2-3) while defeating the Ducks for the first time in three games (1-1-1). Los Angeles also won a game in regulation for the first time since Feb. 24.

Sam Steel scored a second-period goal for the Ducks while goaltender John Gibson had 32 saves as Anaheim’s brief two-win streak came to an end.

Kempe wasted little time getting the Kings on the scoreboard, delivering his first of the night just 3:46 into the game on a power play. It was the first time the Kings scored the initial goal in their past seven games.

Los Angeles made it 2-0 when Kopitar scored on a power play at 5:20 of the second period, his seventh of the season. The Ducks needed just 19 seconds to answer, however, when Steel was credited with the goal on a puck that was deflected across the line by Kings forward Carl Grundstrom.

With 2:05 remaining in the second period, the Kings went up 3-1 when Kempe scored again, this time after Trevor Moore found him in the slot from the side of the Anaheim goal. It was Kempe’s 11th of the season.

Athanasiou scored at 1:27 of the third period before Iafallo delivered with about seven minutes remaining. It was the sixth goal of the season for each of them.

Kempe just missed a second consecutive hat trick when he hit the post in the third period.

Grosenick’s only other NHL victory came Nov. 16, 2014, with the San Jose Sharks, at Carolina. Wednesday was the third career game for the 31-year-old.

Kings No. 1 goaltender Jonathan Quick was out due to an upper-body injury, and backup Calvin Petersen was placed into COVID-19 protocol after playing in Monday’s defeat.

