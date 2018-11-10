Granlund nets pair as Wild dominate Ducks

EditorsNote: Removed extra ‘visiting’ in lede graf

Mikael Granlund had two goals and an assist, and Jason Zucker added a goal and two assists to lead the visiting Minnesota Wild to their ninth win in 11 games, 5-1, over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

Jonas Brodin also had a goal and an assist, Jordan Greenway scored a goal and Jared Spurgeon added a pair of assists for Minnesota. The Wild, who won at Los Angeles 3-1 on Thursday night, completed their first back-to-back road sweep of the Kings and Ducks since Dec. 14-15, 2007.

Alex Stalock had 20 saves for Minnesota, which improved to 4-2 after six games of a seven-game road trip that concludes on Sunday afternoon in St. Louis.

Pontus Aberg scored the lone goal for Anaheim. John Gibson stopped 38 shots for the Ducks, who matched a season high by allowing five goals.

Greenway gave Minnesota a 1-0 at the 1:48 mark of the first period with his second goal of the season, backhanding a shot past Gibson from the right side of the net. The goal was set up by a slick crossing pass from along the right boards by Joel Eriksson Ek.

The Wild scored two goals in a four-minute span early in the second period to increase their lead to 3-0. Zucker scored the first, cutting in front of the goal and converting a pass from Granlund, who patiently controlled the puck behind the net, with a shot just inside the left post for his fifth goal of the season.

Zucker returned the favor four minutes later, also setting up behind the net and hitting Granlund cutting toward the net. Granlund then one-timed the pass past the glove of Gibson.

Anaheim cut it to 3-1 late in the second period on a power-play goal by Aberg, his fifth in seven games. Aberg had just five goals in 68 career games entering the year.

Brodin came in alone on the left side during an Anaheim line change and fired a shot top corner past Gibson to make it 4-1 midway through the third period.

Granlund finished the scoring with a rebound goal from the slot for his second of the game and ninth of the season. It marked the 11th career game with three or more points in Granlund’s career.

