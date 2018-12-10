Ducks edge out Devils in shootout

EditorsNote: Minor edits

Daniel Sprong and Ryan Getzlaf scored in the shootout as the host Anaheim Ducks outlasted the New Jersey Devils 6-5 in a wild game Sunday night.

The goals by Sprong and Getzlaf were the only tallies in the shootout, which came after 65 minutes in which there were three lead changes and five ties.

The two teams combined for six goals, three apiece, in the first 14 minutes of the first period. The Devils’ Brett Seney scored the lone goal of the second period before chaos reigned again in the third, when the Ducks scored twice — on a pair of “own goals” by New Jersey — before Marcus Johansson forced overtime by scoring while the Devils had an extra attacker with less than 58 seconds left in regulation.

Jakob Silfverberg, Kiefer Sherwood, Brandon Montour, Pontus Aberg and Ondrej Kase were all credited with goals in regulation for the Ducks, who have won six of seven (6-1-0).

Goalie Ryan Miller started and stopped 23 of 27 shots before he was injured following a collision in the crease early in the third period. Backup John Gibson earned the win by recording seven saves in regulation and overtime before stopping all three shots by the Devils in the shootout.

Kyle Palmieri scored the first two goals for the Devils, who have lost seven of eight (1-3-4) and have the fewest points in the Eastern Conference (26). New Jersey fell to 0-6 this season in overtime games, though Sunday was the first time it forced a shootout.

Damon Severson also scored in the first period for the Devils. Goalie Cory Schneider made 33 saves.

Palmieri opened the scoring 1:38 into the first, but the Ducks needed just 1:09 to tie and take the lead on goals by Silfverberg and Sherwood. The go-ahead goal was credited to Sherwood after his pass into the crease ticked off the stick of Devils right winger Stefan Noesen.

Palmieri and Severson scored fewer than three minutes apart later in the period to give the Devils the lead, but Montour tied the game just 31 seconds after Severson’s goal.

In the third period, Aberg was credited with the tying goal when his shot deflected off the glove of Devils defenseman Ben Lovejoy at the 8:35 mark. Kase was given the go-ahead goal when his shot in the crease was batted into the net by New Jersey defenseman Andy Greene.

