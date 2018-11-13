Rakell's shootout winner leads Ducks past Preds

Rickard Rakell scored the game-winner in the fourth round of the shootout to give the Anaheim Ducks a 2-1 victory over the visiting Nashville Predators on Monday night.

Rakell, who also had an assist in regulation, weaved his way in and beat Pekka Rinne on his glove side. Anaheim goalie John Gibson then made a pad save on Kevin Fiala’s try to clinch the Ducks’ third win in the last five games.

Pontus Aberg started the shootout with a goal for the Ducks, and Kyle Turris tied it with his first-round attempt. Nobody else scored in the next two rounds, setting the stage for Rakell’s game-winner.

Ryan Getzlaf scored Anaheim’s lone regulation goal, and Gibson finished with 34 saves.

Fiala scored for Nashville, which had a five-game winning streak snapped and lost for the first time in nine road games this season. Rinne finished with 29 saves.

The two teams combined for just 34 shots during the first two physical, tight-checking periods, with the Ducks finally breaking through for a goal with just 29.1 seconds left in the second period. Rakell set it up with a pass from the left corner to Getzlaf cutting to the slot, where he flipped the puck off of the leg of Predators defenseman Roman Josi past Rinne’s glove side.

Fiala tied it at 3:07 in the third period when he fired a wrist shot from between the boards and the outside of the left circle past Gibson’s short side for his second goal of the season.

Nashville finished 0-for-7 on the power play, including a 4-on-3 near the end of overtime when Gibson stopped six shots, several from point-blank range.

Anaheim right wing Ondrej Kase made his season debut after missing the first 18 games due to a concussion and attempted four shots and also had a backhand try stopped by Rinne in the second round of the shootout.

It was the third game of a five-game road trip for Nashville, which continues on Tuesday night at San Jose and concludes on Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes.

The Ducks hit the road for a contest at Vegas on Wednesday before opening a four-game homestand.

