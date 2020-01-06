Getzlaf caps big night in shootout as Ducks win

Ryan Getzlaf scored the deciding goal in the fifth round of a shootout and added three assists as the Anaheim Ducks ended a three-game losing streak with a 5-4 victory Sunday night over the visiting Nashville Predators.

January 5, 2020; Anaheim, California, USA; Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi (59) controls the puck against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Henrique posted two goals and an assist, while Cam Fowler and Daniel Sprong also scored, as the Ducks took a season-high 47 shots and picked up their third victory in their last four home games going back to Dec. 14 (3-0-1).

The sign of how much of a battle the game would be came early when Anaheim’s Nicolas Deslauriers and Nashville’s Austin Watson dropped their gloves and fought just as the opening puck was dropped.

Craig Smith scored two goals for the Predators, who lost for the fourth time in their last five games and went 1-1 in a quick trip to Southern California with games on consecutive nights.

The Ducks turned a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 lead with three consecutive second-period goals, two of which came on the power play.

Henrique gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead 12:06 into the game, scoring on the rebound of his own shot off the mask of Predators goalie Juuse Saros. The Ducks were unable to take the lead into the first intermission when Watson scored his sixth of the season for Nashville less than a minute before the close of the opening period.

Nashville took a 2-1 lead 2:59 into the second period when Smith scored his first of the game, From there, the Ducks went on the attack. After failing to score on a two-man advantage for 28 seconds, the Ducks tied the score 2-2 on a goal by Fowler, his ninth.

Anaheim finally found some success on the power play, getting man-advantage goals from Sprong, his first of the season, and Henrique, his 14th, taking a 4-2 lead into the second intermission.

The Predators repeated their third-period, multi-goal effort from Saturday at Los Angeles when Smith and Rocco Grimaldi each scored within 6:30 of the second intermission. It was the 10th of the season for Smith, while Grimaldi, a native of Anaheim, delivered his eighth.

Ondrej Kase also scored for the Ducks in the shootout. Gibson made three saves in the shootout and 22 in the game. Saros made 43 saves in defeat for the Predators.

