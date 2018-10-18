Kesler gets Ducks going in win over Isles

EditorsNote: Changes goal to Cizikas in 3rd graf, tweaks last graf

Ryan Kesler scored two goals, and John Gibson made 34 saves to lead the host Anaheim Ducks to a 4-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Wednesday night.

Adam Henrique and Hampus Lindholm also scored for Anaheim, which won for the fifth time in seven games to start the season. It was Kesler’s first multi-goal game since Jan. 1, 2017, when he had a hat trick against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Gibson lost his shutout with 35 seconds left when Casey Cizikas was credited with a goal off a Ross Johnson deflection of a shot from the point. Thomas Greiss finished with 21 saves for New York.

Kesler’s first goal came on the power play with just six seconds remaining in the first period when he backhanded in a rebound from the left side of the crease of a Sam Steel slap shot from the blue line.

New York appeared to tie it early in the second period when Mathew Barzal jammed in a shot inside the left post.

The Ducks used a coach’s challenge, and the goal was overturned for goalie interference by the NHL Situation Room. The ruling was that Cal Clutterbuck had interfered with Gibson, using his stick to lift Gibson’s blocker prior to Barzal’s shot.

Less than two minutes later, Kesler made it 2-0 when he carried the puck in and, using Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy as a screen, fired a shot past Greiss’ blocker side and inside the far post for his third goal in four games this season.

Henrique scored his third goal of the season 42 seconds into the third period to increase Anaheim’s lead to 3-0. He got a midair rebound of a Max Comtois shot from the right side of the goal that glanced off the glove of Greiss and swatted it into the net.

Five seconds after the Islanders got on the board, Lindholm scored an empty-netter to end the scoring.

