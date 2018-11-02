Rangers find range in shootout, edge Ducks

Mats Zuccarello and Mika Zibanejad each scored in the shootout to give the visiting New York Rangers a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night.

Alexandar Georgiev, making just his third appearance of the season in goal as Henrik Lundqvist got a rare night off, had 28 saves as the Rangers won for the seventh time in nine games against Anaheim.

The Ducks elected to go first in the shootout, and Pontus Aberg fired a shot over the net. Zuccarello then followed and beat Anaheim goalie John Gibson with a shot between the pads.

Georgiev stopped Ryan Getzlaf’s wrist shot to start the second round, and Zibanejad then sealed the win for the Rangers with a wrist shot past Gibson’s glove side.

Brett Howden had a goal and an assist, and Kevin Hayes also scored for New York, which improved to 3-0 in shootouts this season, including a 4-3 shootout victory at San Jose on Tuesday.

Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Jakob Silfverberg scored for Anaheim, which lost its seventh straight game. Getzlaf added two assists, and Gibson had 22 saves for the Ducks.

Hayes gave New York a 1-0 lead at the 1:42 mark of the second period with his third goal of the year, jumping on a loose puck in the shot and firing a shot past Gibson’s left shoulder. It snapped an 0-for-9 streak on the power play for the Rangers.

Silfverberg tied it with a power play goal midway through the period, tapping in a midair rebound of a Rakell shot from just outside the crease.

Howden put the Rangers back in front less than two minutes later, cutting to the net and slapping in a pass from Jimmy Vesey inside the right post for his third goal of the season.

Anaheim had a chance to tie it early in the third period, but Georgiev stopped Silfverberg on a point-blank attempt.

Gibson was pulled with 2:01 remaining and Rakell tied it with 25.3 seconds remaining, one-timing a pass from Getzlaf from the bottom of the left circle for his third goal of the season and sending the game into overtime.

Right wing Patrick Eaves played his first game since Nov. 13, 2017 for Anaheim after being sidelined with a misdiagnosed illness and then a shoulder surgery.

