Senators snap skid with OT win over Ducks

In a battle of teams looking to get back on track, Colin White scored 1:34 into overtime as the visiting Ottawa Senators ended their eight-game losing streak Wednesday with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks.

Senators right winger Mark Stone attacked the Ducks goal and slipped a pass back to White for the game-winner. It was the 11th goal of the season for White.

Down 1-0 less than nine minutes into the game, the Senators had few scoring chances until they started to make an offensive push in the third period.

Ottawa finally tied the score 1-1 at 9:23 of the third period. Bobby Ryan cleaned up a loose puck out in front of the Ducks’ goal and slid a shot past goaltender John Gibson. It was the eighth of the season for Ryan.

Former Senator Jakob Silfverberg scored the lone goal for the Ducks, who saw their losing streak extend to a franchise-worst nine games (0-6-3). The Ducks have not won since Dec. 17, when they picked up a 4-2 victory at Pittsburgh. Their past five consecutive defeats have all come at home.

Despite the loss, Gibson continued to do the heavy lifting for his team, making 28 saves. He entered as one of the top goalies in the NHL with a .923 save percentage.

Silfverberg’s 11th goal of the season came just 8:52 into the first period. Defenseman Brandon Montour carried the puck into the Senators’ zone and broke down the defense before he passed back to Silfverberg at the top of the right circle. Silfverberg’s blast beat Senators goaltender Anders Nilsson to the glove side.

Ducks center Ryan Getzlaf saw his career-worst streak without a point reach eight games. He has nine goals and 20 assists this season.

Nilsson was playing in his third game for the Senators and making his second start. The 28-year-old Swede, who was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 2, made 32 saves in his first victory with his new team.

The Senators were without center Matt Duchene, who remained in Ottawa for the birth of his first child and is not expected to play in any of the team’s three games in California this week. Duchene ranks second on the Senators with 18 goals and 42 points.

The Ducks welcomed back center Rickard Rakell from an ankle injury. Rakell, who was out for 13 games, took two shots on goal in 19:25.

