Meier, Sharks top reeling Ducks in OT

Timo Meier scored two goals, including the overtime winner, and added an assist as the visiting San Jose Sharks edged the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Sunday night.

Meier jammed in a loose puck at 2:12 of overtime. The Sharks (6-3-2, 14 points) have won four of their last five games, while the struggling Ducks (5-5-2) incurred their fifth straight loss.

Logan Couture posted a goal and an assist for the Sharks, while Thomas Hertl furnished two helpers. Rourke Chartier, with his first NHL career goal, also scored for San Jose.

Pontus Aberg scored his first two goals of the season for the Ducks, while Josh Manson also scored and Ryan Getzlaf had two assists.

Sharks goaltender Martin Jones stopped 27 of 30 shots for the win.

The Ducks rallied from a 3-1 second-period with Aberg’s two goals to force overtime. The loss spoiled a 45-save effort from Ducks goaltender John Gibson as Anaheim was outshot 49-30.

The Sharks outshot the Ducks 34-17 in the first 40 minutes but had trouble beating Gibson.

After Couture and Manson exchanged first-period goals, Chartier put the Sharks ahead 2-1 on a wrist shot at 2:13 of the second. Meier made it 3-1 less than two minutes later, before Aberg closed the gap to 3-2 with 3:01 left in the middle frame as he took a pass from Getzlaf and sent a wrister in off Sharks defenseman Brent Burns.

The Ducks drew even at 8:36 of the third period on a solo effort by Aberg. He stole the puck in the neutral zone, weaved around two defenseman and then sidestepped Jones for the unassisted score.

The goals were Aberg’s first two with the Ducks. The 25-year-old Stockholm, Sweden, native spent the last season-plus with Nashville before he was traded to Edmonton in February.

—Field Level Media