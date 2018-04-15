Sharks head home with two-game lead on Ducks

EditorsNote: changes to “won” in second graf

Logan Couture led the offense with a goal and an assist, and goalie Martin Jones responded from a first-minute gaffe with a 28-save performance as the San Jose Sharks claimed another road victory, beating the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 Saturday night.

The Sharks won both games in Southern California to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Western Conference opening-round series. The scene shifts to San Jose on Monday.

Anaheim’s Jakob Silfverberg opened the scoring on the game’s first shot just 40 seconds into the affair at Honda Center. Silfverberg, who was held pointless in all five previous clashes with the Sharks this season, crossed the blue line before firing a long shot from outside the top of the circles, and it somehow beat Jones.

San Jose’s Marcus Sorensen got that one back at the 9:41 mark of the opening frame. Sorensen started the play by stealing the puck from Ducks defenseman Kevin Bieksa and sending it to the point. Brenden Dillon’s long shot went wide of the net, but the puck bounced off the end boards right to Sorensen at the other side of the cage, and he made no mistake in beating goalie John Gibson.

Couture scored on the power play exactly five minutes later to give the Sharks a 2-1 lead. Kevin Labanc led an odd-man rush and sent a cross-ice pass to Couture, who cut across the front of the net and deposited a backhand offering for his first goal of this year’s playoffs.

Tomas Hertl’s highlight-reel goal 71 seconds into the second period gave the Sharks a 3-1 edge and ended up being the game-winning tally. Hertl beat Ducks defenseman Brandon Montour on a one-on-one before lifting a shot past Gibson for the nifty goal.

Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm cut his team’s deficit in half with a power-play goal at 7:51 of the middle frame. Lindholm pinched in from his point position, received a perfect pass from Ryan Getzlaf and rifled home a shot to make it a 3-2 game, but his team couldn’t find the equalizer.

Jones shut the door the rest of the way to claim the win, making an especially big stop on Anaheim’s Corey Perry with 44 seconds remaining.

Gibson stopped 32 shots for the Ducks.

