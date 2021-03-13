Devan Dubnyk, Sharks shut out Ducks

Tomas Hertl scored early in his return from a six-game absence and the San Jose Sharks ran away with a 6-0 victory over the host Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

Evander Kane scored in the second period and Erik Karlsson, Timo Meier, Kevin Labanc and Fredrik Handemark added goals in the third as San Jose won its second consecutive game after dropping five of six (1-4-1). Brent Burns and Labanc each had two assists and Sharks goalie Devan Dubnyk made 34 saves in his third consecutive start.

The shutout was Dubnyk’s first of the season and the 33rd of his career.

Ducks goaltender John Gibson made 19 saves on 24 shots before he was pulled with 10:44 remaining after San Jose scored three times in a 3:18 stretch. Anaheim has scored just one goal over the past two games, both losses, and has yielded 20 goals over the past four.

After missing more than two weeks in COVID-19 protocol, Hertl scored his seventh of the season on the power play just 7:57 into the game. It was his team-leading fourth goal with a man advantage.

From a sharp angle on the right side, Hertl’s shot first was deflected by Ducks defender Josh Mahura. The puck hit off the right post, deflected off Gibson’s left arm and went into the goal.

The Sharks increased their lead to 2-0 a mere 37 seconds into the second period on Kane’s 10th of the season off a cross-ice pass from Burns.

Karlsson scored his second of the season, Meier delivered his fifth and Labanc notched his sixth as the Sharks took control in the final period. Handemark scored his first career goal in his second career game with 4:57 remaining.

Before his run of three consecutive starts, Dubnyk had not started in consecutive games. No. 1 goaltender Martin Jones was pulled on March 5 in San Jose’s loss to the Vegas Golden Knights and has not played since.

Ducks goaltender Ryan Miller, who gave up one goal on three shots in mop-duty for Gibson, is expected to start Saturday when the teams meet again at Anaheim.

The Sharks improved to 3-0-1 against Anaheim and moved out of last place in the West Division, jumping past the Ducks.

--Field Level Media