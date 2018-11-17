Rielly nets OT winner as Leafs dump Ducks

Morgan Rielly scored the winning goal at 3:17 of overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the host Anaheim Ducks 2-1 Friday night.

Patrick Marleau also scored for the Maple Leafs, who improved to an NHL-best 9-1 on the road this season. Toronto also completed a sweep of the California teams in the same season away from home for the first time since 1995-96.

Garret Sparks, making just his fourth start of the season after Frederik Andersen made 42 saves Thursday night in a 5-3 victory at San Jose, stopped 38 shots.

Pontus Aberg scored for Anaheim and goaltender John Gibson made 33 saves. The Ducks dropped to 8-1-2 when allowing two or fewer goals this season.

Rielly took a pass from Mitch Marner and beat Gibson with a slapshot from the left faceoff circle for the winner.

Marleau gave the Maple Leafs the lead at 5:42 of the first period. Nazem Kadri won a faceoff in the offensive end and Jake Gardiner collected the puck at the blue line before charging down the left wing. Marleau made his way to the front of the net and Gardiner’s centering pass went off Marleau’s skate as he was being tripped by Anaheim’s Josh Manson.

The Ducks tied it on Aberg’s goal at 18:35 of the second. Adam Henrique lofted the puck out of Anaheim’s zone to center ice, where Nick Ritchie gloved it and started a 2-on-1 break with Aberg. Ritchie’s cross-ice pass found Aberg at the top of the right faceoff circle and he unleashed a slapshot toward the lower left corner that redirected off the butt of Sparks’ stick and into the net.

Although Maple Leafs center John Tavares was on the ice when the winning goal was scored, he had his seven-game point streak snapped. Tavares had five goals and five assists during the run.

The Ducks played without defenseman Cam Fowler, who had surgery Friday to repair facial fractures he sustained when he was hit in the face by a puck during the third period of a 3-2 shootout win Monday against Nashville.

