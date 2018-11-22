Getzlaf, Gibson carry Ducks past Canucks

EditorsNote: adds a sentence to third graf

Ryan Getzlaf had a goal and an assist, and John Gibson had 25 saves to lead the host Anaheim Ducks to a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.

Ondrej Kase, Adam Henrique and Kalle Kossila also scored goals for Anaheim, which ended a three-game losing streak.

Derrick Pouliot, Nikolay Goldobin and Bo Horvat scored goals for Vancouver, which lost its seventh straight game. Goldobin and Horvat each added an assist. Jacob Markstrom finished with 33 saves.

Getzlaf gave Anaheim a 1-0 lead midway through the first period with an unassisted goal, pouncing on a loose puck in the slot and then backhanding a shot over Markstrom’s right pad for his sixth goal of the season.

Vancouver tied it early in the second period on Pouliot’s second goal of the season, as he snuck in uncovered to the left side of the net and then slapped in a crossing feed from Sam Gagner.

The Ducks regained the lead three minutes later on power-play tally by Kase, who fired a wrist shot from the top of the left circle past a screen by Ryan Kesler and inside the top far post for his second goal of the season. Josh Mahura was credited with the primary assist for the first point of his NHL career.

Henrique extended Anaheim’s lead to 3-1 at the 7:09 mark of the third period, squeezing in a bad-angle shot from the bottom of the left circle over Markstrom’s right shoulder.

But Goldobin answered just 58 seconds later with his fourth goal of the season, tipping a shot by Jake Virtanen with his foot right under Gibson’s left arm. It was Vancouver’s first shot in 10 1/2 minutes.

Kossila restored the Ducks’ two-goal lead a few minutes later when he tipped Brian Gibbons’ crossing pass into the left side of the net for his first goal of the season.

Horvat cut it to 4-3 with his 11th goal of the season on a power play with 4:44 to go, redirecting a Goldobin pass into the slot past Gibson’s glove side.

Vancouver pulled Markstrom with 1:50 remaining, and Gibson turned away a pair of good scoring chances, the final one during a goalmouth scrum with two seconds to go.

—Field Level Media