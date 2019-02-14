Ducks' Boyle shuts out Canucks in first career start

EditorsNote: updates save total in sixth graf; rewords seventh graf

February 13, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Vancouver Canucks center Tyler Motte (64) controls the puck against Anaheim Ducks left wing Nick Ritchie (37) during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jakob Silfverberg scored a first-period goal and goaltender Kevin Boyle made 35 saves in his first career NHL start as host Anaheim pulled off a 1-0 victory Wednesday over the Vancouver Canucks in the debut of new Ducks head coach Bob Murray.

Murray, the Ducks’ vice president and general manager, fired head coach Randy Carlyle after Anaheim’s Saturday defeat at Philadelphia and elected to head to the bench himself in order to get a close-up look at his personnel.

The Ducks used a physical approach to end a seven-game losing streak. There were multiple skirmishes, with two fights earning penalties. In addition, Anaheim’s Corey Perry earned a penalty for roughing.

The approach paid dividends for Anaheim, which was playing at home for just the second time in a month and had lost 19 of its previous 21 games.

The Ducks won at home for the first time since Dec. 12 and scored the opening goal in a game for the first time since Jan. 23.

Jacob Markstrom returned to goal for the Canucks after missing the team’s Monday defeat to the San Jose Sharks, reportedly because of back spasms. He made 21 saves but was beaten by Silfverberg just 6:30 into the game.

Silfverberg took a pass in front from Devin Shore and redirected it past Markstrom for his team-leading 13th goal of the season. It was the first goal in eight games for Silfverberg, who returned from a lower-body injury earlier this month.

Markstrom was left without his stick on the play after colliding with teammate Bo Horvat.

Boyle was playing in just his second career game after taking over for Chad Johnson midway through the Saturday loss. Johnson (head) and Ducks All-Star goaltender John Gibson (back, neck, head) were both placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Boyle was the first Ducks goaltender to earn a shutout in his first career start since Gibson in 2014.

The Canucks lost for the fifth time in their past six games (1-4-1) while also dropping the opener of their three-game California trip. They play the Kings in Los Angeles on Thursday and the Sharks in San Jose on Saturday.

The Ducks won the opener of a three-game homestand that includes games against the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals.

Cam Fowler played in his 595th game for the Ducks, the most from an Anaheim defenseman, breaking a tie with Ruslan Salei.

—Field Level Media