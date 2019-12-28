Ducks make most of power play, edge Golden Knights

EditorsNote: rewords first two grafs

Ryan Getzlaf took a stick to the face in the second period Friday, and the ensuing double-minor penalty helped power the Anaheim Ducks to a 4-3 victory over the visiting Vegas Golden Knights.

Adam Henrique scored on an immediate two-man advantage, Cam Fowler added another power-play goal, and Max Comtois soon found the net as the Ducks scored three times in a span of 97 seconds.

Devin Shore scored an insurance goal midway through the third period, and goalie John Gibson made 26 saves as the Ducks returned from a rough East Coast road trip, where they went 1-3-0, to earn the victory in their first home game in almost two weeks.

Nate Schmidt scored two goals, and Malcolm Subban made 14 saves as the Golden Knights lost their second consecutive game and fell for the third time in their past four contests (0-2-1) after a three-game winning streak.

After a scoreless first period, Jonathan Marchessault gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 4:55 of the second period when he took a blue-line pass from William Karlsson and moved in one-on-one against Gibson to score his 13th of the season.

With the Ducks already on the power play later in the second period, they were handed a five-on-three advantage when Tomas Nosek lifted his stick into Getzlaf’s face, drawing blood. The Ducks captain left the ice as Anaheim went to work.

Henrique scored from a sharp angle with the two-man advantage about to expire, his 12th of the season. With a one-man advantage on the double minor, Fowler scored from the perimeter on a shot that was deflected as it reached traffic in front of the goal. The goal was Fowler’s eighth of the season.

Just 14 seconds after Fowler scored, Comtois made it 3-1 at 10:37 of the second period when he redirected Jacob Larsson’s long-range shot past Subban for his fourth of the season. Getzlaf returned later in the second period.

Shore’s third-period goal increased the Ducks’ lead to 4-1 and was his second of the season. Schmidt scored twice in the final 1:52 to close the gap. He has four on the season.

—Field Level Media