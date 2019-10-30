Midgame surge lifts Ducks over Jets

Troy Terry and Derek Grant scored 1 minute, 10 seconds apart as the Anaheim Ducks used a four-goal outburst in the second period Tuesday to rally for a 7-4 victory over the visiting Winnipeg Jets.

October 29, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Winnipeg Jets left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (27) celebrates with center Bryan Little (18) his goal scored against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Ducks veterans Ryan Getzlaf and Adam Henrique also scored in the second period as Anaheim set a season high for goals scored. Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck was pulled from the game after Grant scored the Ducks’ fourth goal of the second period.

A total of five goals were scored by both teams in the second period with four of them coming in a chaotic 2:52 span.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored a pair of goals for the Jets, who were coming off a victory over the Calgary Flames in the outdoor Heritage Classic but have now lost five times in their past seven games.

The Ducks earned a victory at the start of a season-high, seven-game homestand. They entered having lost four of their past five games, and they managed only nine goals on their just-concluded, 1-3-0 road trip.

The Jets took a 1-0 lead 55 seconds into the game when Ehlers scored, but the Ducks got even midway through the opening period when Cam Fowler scored his third of the season. It was also Fowler’s 61st with the Ducks, a team record for a defenseman, passing Scott Niedermayer on the franchise’s all-time list.

Blake Wheeler gave Winnipeg a 2-1 lead when scored at 12:02 of the first off a Ducks turnover behind the net. It was his fourth of the season.

Getzlaf scored 38 seconds into the second period, his sixth, to tie the score 2-2. Henrique gave the Ducks a 3-2 lead at 6:18 of the period with his eighth of the season. Then the goals came quickly.

Ehlers scored his second of the game at 7:00 of the period to tie it 3-3 before Terry made it 4-3 at 8:00 with his second of the season. Grant also scored his second of the season at 9:10, giving the Ducks a 5-3 lead.

Bryan Little scored at 6:39 of the third period off an Ehlers pass, his second of the season, to bring the Jets within a goal. The Ducks’ Carter Rowney put the game away with two goals in the final four minutes, including one into an empty net.

Hellebuyck lost for the first time in seven lifetime games against the Ducks. He made 14 saves while allowing five goals. He is now 5-1-1 against Anaheim in his career.

Laurent Brossoit stopped seven shots in relief of Hellebuyck.

—Field Level Media