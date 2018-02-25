FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 25, 2018 / 4:15 AM / in a day

Raanta stops 26 shots, Coyotes blank Ducks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Antti Raanta had 26 saves while recording his second shutout of the season to lead the Arizona Coyotes to a 2-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz.

Jason Demers and Max Domi each scored for Arizona and Josh Archibald added a pair of assists. It was the sixth win in eight games for the Coyotes (18-33-10, 46) who still have the fewest points in the NHL, one behind the Buffalo Sabres.

Ryan Miller, coming off a 41-save 2-0 shutout of Dallas on Wednesday night, finished with 35 saves for the Ducks, who fell into a third place tie in the Pacific Division with the Calgary Flames, both of whom have 73 points.

Demers scored his fifth goal of the season just 5:58 into the game, gathering the puck along the right boards and then turning and firing a wrist shot past traffic in front of the net and past a surprised Miller’s blocker.

Raanta, who recorded his 10th career shutout, then made it stand up. Anaheim pulled Miller with 1:25 left but Domi quickly extended the lead with an empty-netter with 1:01 remaining.

It was just the second time this season Anaheim was blanked. The Ducks also were shut out in their third game of the season on Oct. 9 at the Honda Center in Anaheim by the Calgary Flames, 2-0, as goalie Mike Smith stopped 43 shots.

Arizona, which is just 10-17-4 at home this season, also improved to 4-1-1 in its last six home games.

Anaheim returns home to begin a four-game homestand against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday night. The Ducks will also host Chicago, Columbus and Washington before a back-to-back road trip to Nashville and Dallas.

Arizona continues its seven-game homestand on Sunday night against the Vancouver Canucks.

--Field Level Media

