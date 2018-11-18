Halak shines in net as Bruins edge Coyotes

EditorsNote: Added home city in lede graf; Added period at end of 2nd graf; Reworked next-to-last graf

A pair of early first-period goals by Jacob Forsbacka Karlsson and Jake DeBrusk held up thanks to a 32-save performance by goalie Jaroslav Halak as the Boston Bruins claimed a 2-1 win over the host Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night in Phoenix.

It did not matter that the Bruins were without a couple of key players in Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara. They continue to dominate the Coyotes, having won 13 consecutive meetings. The Coyotes last beat the Bruins on Oct. 9, 2010.

Bergeron, who was hurt in Friday night’s game in Dallas, is out with an upper-body injury, while Chara is slated to miss 4 to 6 weeks due to a knee injury.

Forsbacka Karlsson, one of Boston’s rookies, stunned the home crowd when he opened the scoring just 72 seconds into the affair with his first NHL goal.

Noel Acciari stole the puck behind the Arizona net and fed it to Forsbacka Karlsson in the slot, and he promptly rifled a shot just inside the post for the early 1-0 lead.

DeBrusk continued the quick-strike attack when he doubled the Boston lead at 2:45 of the opening frame. Brad Marchand was denied on his chance off the rush, but DeBrusk pounced on the rebound for his eighth tally of the season.

The Coyotes managed to recover and took control of the game. They were finally rewarded when Brad Richardson put them on the board at the 9:10 mark of the middle frame.

Vinnie Hinostroza took advantage of an egregious turnover by the Bruins, showed patience to not take a shot from the slot and fed Richardson for a tap-in tally that made it a 2-1 clash. Richardson’s sixth goal of the season leads Arizona.

However, Arizona could not come up with the equalizer thanks to the heroics of Halak, dropping the Coyotes to just two wins in their last seven games (2-4-1).

Darcy Kuemper made 21 saves in the Arizona net.

