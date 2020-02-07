Svechnikov, Aho score 2 each as Hurricanes beat Coyotes

Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho scored two goals each, helping the Carolina Hurricanes come from behind for a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night in Glendale, Ariz.

The Hurricanes scored four unanswered goals in the second and third periods to turn a 2-0 deficit into a 4-2 lead, then hung on for their fourth win in six games.

Svechnikov added an assist, Jaccob Slavin scored a goal and Trevor van Riemsdyk had two assists for the Hurricanes, who moved into tie for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

Aho tallied his team leading 28th and 29th goals of the season.

Alex Goligoski had a goal and assist, Conor Garland scored his team-high 19th goal and Christian Dvorak scored his fifth goal in seven games for Arizona, though the Coyotes lost their sixth game in the past seven.

The Coyotes failed to take a point from a home game for the first time in the past nine games, but remained in wild card position in the West.

Arizona once again were without two regular defensemen due to injuries: captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Jason Demers, the latter who was placed on injured reserve. The Hurricanes were without forward Jordan Martinook, a former Coyotes player, who was held out with a back injury.

Goligoski scored just his fourth goal of the season and first since Dec. 14 at 15:45 of the first period. Dvorak’s power play goal made it 2-0 at 4:06 of the second.

Then the Hurricanes got hot, with Svechnikov scoring twice, before and after Slavin’s goal.

Aho made it 4-2 just 1:03 into the third period, but Garland scored moments later. The Coyotes got a late power play on a boarding call against Carolina’s Lucas Wallmark, but couldn’t draw even.

Aho finished off the win with an empty-net goal with 34 seconds left to play.

