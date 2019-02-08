Anderson, Jenner lead Jackets over Coyotes

Boone Jenner and Josh Anderson each had a goal and an assist, and Sergei Bobrovsky had 29 saves to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 4-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night in Glendale, Ariz.

David Savard and Lukas Sedlak also scored goals for Columbus, which moved into a tie with Pittsburgh for third place in the Metropolitan Division.

Jordan Oesterle had a goal and an assist, and Conor Garland also scored a goal for Arizona, which lost its fifth straight game. Darcy Kuemper finished with 29 saves.

Columbus took a 2-0 lead in the first period behind goals by Sedlak, who slid in a shot during a goal-mouth scramble for his third goal of the season, and Savard, who whipped a wrist shot from the far side of the right circle through traffic and over Kuemper’s left shoulder for his fourth.

Arizona came back to tie it with two goals in less than two minutes early in the second period. Oesterle got the first one, skating in alone into the high slot and beating Bobrovsky with a wrist shot past his glove side for his fifth goal.

Garland then tied it with his 11th goal in just 27 games this season, taking an outlet pass from Oesterle near center ice and then skating in and faking a slap shot in the right circle before beating Bobrovsky with a wrist shot past his blocker side.

The Blue Jackets regained the lead, 3-2, later in the period with a power-play goal when a slap shot from Seth Jones from the point deflected in off Anderson stationed near the net. It was the 18th goal of the season for Anderson.

The Coyotes almost tied it with nine minutes to go in the third period, but Josh Archibald’s wrist shot from the dot in the left circle clanged off the left post. Jenner then sealed it three minutes later when he picked up a loose puck at the bottom of the right circle and fired a bad angle shot through Kuemper’s pads for his 10th goal of the season.

—Field Level Media