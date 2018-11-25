Flames top Coyotes with three short-handed goals

EditorsNote: adds missing word in 2nd graf; stat fix in 4th graf

Defenseman Noah Hanifin scored his first two goals of the season, Mark Jankowski added two goals and the Calgary Flames had three short-handed tallies in a 6-1 victory over the Coyotes on Sunday afternoon in Glendale, Ariz.

Sean Monahan scored his 13th goal of the year, T.J. Brodie had a goal and an assist and Mike Smith made 28 saves to help the Flames reclaim first place in the Pacific Division. Johnny Gaudreau and Mark Giordano each had an assist, giving both 19 for the Flames this season.

Clayton Keller scored an unassisted goal at 13:44 of the third period for the Coyotes, who have lost four in a row and eight of 10. They lost the final four games of a five-game homestand.

Arizona, which has 53 goals, the second-lowest total in the league, has eight goals in the last six games and 18 goals in their last 10.

Smith is 2-1 with one shutout in three starts against Arizona since joining Calgary last season. He spent the previous six seasons with the Coyotes, helping them to the 2012 Western Conference finals.

The Flames took a 4-0 lead into the third period and scored on short-handed goals by Brodie and Jankowski just 24 seconds apart about four minutes into the third.

The Coyotes, who lead the league with 10 short-handed goals, have given up five short-handed goals in the last two games, after allowing two in a span of less than two minutes on Friday against the Avalanche.

Coyotes goalie Antti Raanta made 20 saves in his second game back after missing eight with a lower-body injury. He has given up 11 goals while facing 61 shots in the last two games and was pulled after Jankowski’s goal.

Hanifin also netted a short-hander, at 16:22 of the first period, and got his second on a power play midway through the second.

