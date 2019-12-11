Flames top Coyotes, remain unbeaten under Ward

Michael Frolik and Zac Rinaldo each had a goal and an assist as the Calgary Flames defeated the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Tuesday night in Glendale, Ariz.

Dec 10, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) celebrates a goal with center Derek Ryan (10) against the Arizona Coyotes in the first period at Gila River Arena.

Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan and Milan Lucic also scored for the Flames, who improved to 5-0-0 under coach Geoff Ward since he replaced the fired Bill Peters. Goaltender Cam Talbot made 46 saves, one shy of his career high, set for the Edmonton Oilers at Boston in December 2015.

The Flames also extended their point streak to eight games (7-0-1).

Jakob Chychrun and Phil Kessel scored for the Coyotes, who opened a three-game homestand. Antti Raanta stopped 24 of 29 shots.

The Flames took an early lead, scoring twice in the opening five minutes.

Frolik put Calgary on top at 2:11 of the first, after Rinaldo forced a turnover. Frolik deked to his backhand before beating Raanta.

Gaudreau made it 2-0 at 4:03 with a quick snap shot from the top of the left faceoff circle after Derek Ryan won a faceoff.

The Flames extended their lead in the second as Rinaldo scored on a one-timer from the high slot off a pass from Frolik at 5:28.

Monahan made it 4-0 at 14:18 of the second. Mikael Backland redirected a stretch pass to a wide-open Monahan on the left wing, and Monahan skated into the faceoff circle before scoring on a wrist shot.

The Coyotes finally got on the board with 11 seconds left in the second, as Chychrun intercepted a Calgary clearing attempt between the top of the faceoff circles and scored on a wrister through a maze of defenders.

Lucic tapped in pass from Rasmus Andersson for a power-play goal at 14:32 of the third to give the Flames a 5-1 lead.

Kessel capped the scoring with a power-play goal at 19:28.

—Field Level Media