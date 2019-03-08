Surging Coyotes shut out Flames

Jakob Chychrun collected a goal and an assist, and Darcy Kuemper stopped 30 shots for his third shutout of the season as the Arizona Coyotes beat the Calgary Flames 2-0 Thursday night in Glendale, Ariz.

Mar 7, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save on Calgary Flames right wing Michael Frolik (67) as center Christian Dvorak (18) defends during the first period at Gila River Arena.

The Coyotes have won seven of eight games and sit three points off the pace set by the Minnesota Wild for the second Western Conference wild-card spot.

The Western Conference-Leading Flames have dropped four consecutive games, all in regulation, and have scored only five goals total in those defeats.

Calgary won the first three meetings this season between the Pacific Division rivals by a combined score of 18-4, so the Coyotes were in search of a much-needed early boost. They received it when Clayton Keller opened the scoring 10:16 into the first period.

Chychrun sprung Christian Dvorak and Keller on a two-on-one break, and the pair made use of it, with Dvorak making a perfect saucer pass that Keller buried for his 13th goal of the season.

Chychrun doubled the lead 2:49 into the third period with his fifth marker of the year. Just over a minute after Calgary’s Elias Lindholm saw his deflection ring off the post while his team was on the power play, the Coyotes created a wild scramble in the Flames’ zone and Chychrun rifled a one-timer from the top of the left circle. The visitors appealed for a goaltender interference call, but for the second time in as many nights, the review didn’t go their way.

Arizona’s Vinnie Hinostroza had a chance to make it a three-goal lead with a penalty shot past the midway point of the third period, but he missed the net with his shot. However, the Flames failed to generate much of anything the rest of the way.

Goalie Mike Smith made 23 saves for the Flames, who play eight of their next 10 games at home.

Late in the third period, Calgary’s Sam Bennett took a hard hit from Jordan Oesterle and fell awkwardly into the boards before gingerly getting to his feet and making his way to the dressing room.

—Field Level Media