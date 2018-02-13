Coyotes send Blackhawks to sixth loss in row

The Chicago Blackhawks’ longest losing streak in six years continued Monday night, this time for the benefit of the NHL’s worst team.

Max Domi, Clayton Keller, Alex Goligoski and Tobias Rieder each notched a goal and an assist while Antti Raanta made 37 saves as the Arizona Coyotes cruised to a 6-1 win at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz.

It was just the 14th victory in 56 games for Arizona, which has a league-low 38 points. However, the Coyotes led 2-0 before the first period was half-over and answered Chicago’s only goal with four unanswered markers to enjoy a rare two-point evening.

The Blackhawks fell to 0-5-1 in a six-game losing streak.

Domi got the scoring started 92 seconds into the game with his fourth goal. Jakob Chychrun ripped a shot from the left point, and Domi deflected it in the slot. The puck eluded Anton Forsberg, the start of a forgettable night for the Blackhawks goalie.

Keller made it 2-0 at 9:22, rapping in the rebound of a Derek Stepan shot for his 16th marker of the season. Keller took advantage of a giveaway behind the Chicago net and fed Stepan, then backhanded the puck past Forsberg.

Alex DeBrincat drew the Blackhawks within 2-1 on a power-play tally at 4:33 of the second period, taking advantage of a Lance Bouma screen to wire a slapper past Raanta from atop the left circle. The goal was DeBrincat’s 20th, making him the second rookie this season to reach 20.

Chicago’s momentum lasted only 2:33. With Arizona short-handed, Goligoski took a wrister at a bad angle along the left boards that squirted through Forsberg’s pads for his seventh goal. It was the end of Forsberg’s night, as he allowed three goals on only 13 shots.

Jeff Glass came into the game, but was beaten by Rieder on a rebound at 9:33 of the second period. Glass made the initial save on Christian Fischer’s shot, but Rieder pounced on the puck and swatted a backhander into the net for a power-play goal, his seventh tally of the season.

Nick Cousins added his 10th goal on a deflection of Goligoski’s shot at 7:11 of the third period. Christian Dvorak finished the scoring with his ninth goal on a wrister at 15:38.

